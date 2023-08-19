Tullahoma city logo

The Board of Mayor and Alderman came to a decision about how to proceed with the selection process for the hiring of the new City Administrator during its Monday night meeting.

As decided previously in last week’s special meeting, the board was to meet, according to the agenda, at 4:30 p.m. for a study session, however they didn’t arrive for the study session until 5 p.m.

