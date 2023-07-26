Tullahoma city logo

Two resolutions meant to provide funding for several upcoming city projects were passed in the only July meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

According to a memo from city Finance Director Susan Wilson, it stated that “the initial resolution and the issuance resolution are formatted to meet state comptroller requirements. The initial resolution establishes a 20 day notice period prior to the actual debt issuance…Upon expiration of the notice period, without protest, the authorizing resolution will become effective, but will require review and approval from the State Comptroller’s Office before closing…To reduce interest expense during initial engineering and construction periods, a construction loan with three year draw down provisions throughout the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund was selected…The City will also have the option at that time to obtain alternative financing options if we do not wish to accept the new rate offered. It is estimated that the initial five year rate would be approximately 4.29%. The issuance cost for the loan is $45,000. The proposed debt issuance companies with the City of Tullahoma’s debt policy.”

Tags

Recommended for you