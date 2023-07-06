A proposal to give the local equine rehabilitation center a piece of the tourism pie was reined in this past week as the city board wants more information before giving them a cut of the tourism dollars.
The proposal was made by Alderman Bobbie Wilson who asked to have the Tennessee Equine Rehabilitation Center added to those which benefit from the hotel tax.
“There’s a lot of tourism which comes with the Walking Horse Festival,” she said. “That’s a big thing in Shelbyville and I think we are kind of missing the boat. There is a lot of networking we could do and tourism we could get into our city.”
She noted the Center is also doing a 4H program later this year and pointed out tourists can visit the facility. “It would definitely be agritourism.”
According to their website, the Tennessee Equine Rehabilitation Center “is located at Royal Oaks Stables a historic Tennessee Walking Horse Show Barn built in 1952 (located in Tullahoma). The barn is currently being restored to its former glory while still being utilized within the equine industry. TERC, offers experiences to meet numerous horses while learning about the Tennessee Walking Horse.”
Alderman Daniel Berry agreed there is potential there but questioned if the Center really generates a lot of tourism for Tullahoma.
“I think it sounds like a good opportunity,” Alderman Daniel Berry said. “I like to be stingy with our tourism dollars because we want to do more things that bring more heads in beds.”
Berry wants to know how many visitors to the equine rehabilitation center would be overnight visitors and therefore contribute to the hotel tax. He also pointed out that the hotel—motel tax is divided out by a percentage.
“I don’t know if I’d count this as major tourism,” he said. “I wouldn’t compare it to Jack Daniels. The base is probably up there, South Jackson, Beechcraft, George Dickel.”
Berry suggested just putting it off for the next meeting so they can find out how many visitors are drawn in to the Center.
Alderman Kurt Glick pointed out that putting more money into it would bring more money to Tullahoma.
“I think that would be a good use of our tourism dollars and we could revisit it every year,” Glick said. “And, it doesn’t have to be the same percentage as the others out there.”
“I think we have untapped potential here,” Wilson said. “They actually sell out hotels in Shelbyville and they come stay here.”
Mayor Ray Knowis said the way most nonprofits are considered is by having them explain what they are going to do with the money.
“There’s only so much of the pie,” Alderman Derrick Manny noted. That will be less funding to those who are on there already.”
The motion to postpone the idea until this next meeting passed 5-1 with Wilson voting no.