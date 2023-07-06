Derick Mann.jpg

After deciding not to take the advice of its attorneys and state officials, the city board of mayor and aldermen did an about face this past week when they voted to purge the newly passed board of appeals and take it back to the drawing board.

The unanimous decision came in the absence of Alderman Jenna Amacher who had spearheaded the creation of a city board of appeals over the protests of City Attorney Stephen Worsham and advisors from MTAS just one week prior – telling board members their charge ahead to create the board was not legal and therefore would be unenforceable. The board voted 4-3 to create the board of appeals anyway. Amacher argued that since the board could hear all sorts of appeals and not just those pertaining to zoning that it did not fall under the rules of establishing a zoning appeals board.

Recommended for you