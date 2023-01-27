Kurt Glick

Alderman Kurt Glick

 Caitlin Able photo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen denied a residential rezoning of a property locally referred to as the Anderson farm, located behind Tara Estates and Macon Manor.

The property owners, Beth and Henry Pazcko, have presented their intention for the property in as much detail as is required for the rezoning request. Property owners are not required to present detailed plans of future construction plans when requesting a rezoning, but due to the public interest in the property, they have discussed their intent in two separate public meetings.