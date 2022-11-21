The Board of Mayor and Aldermen continued their look at the election and swearing-in of Tullahoma school board member Sid Hill, as Alderman Jenna Amacher raised a motion to file a writ of certiorari to determine his eligibility to serve.
A writ of certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency, by a higher court. City attorney Stephen Worsham, who was not consulted about this proposed item, recommended that Amacher change the motion’s language to request “whatever action is appropriate in order to get that judicial determination.”
“I am opposed to putting this on the agenda, period. I was opposed to our last little stunt,” said Alderman Daniel Berry. “There is nothing in our charter that gives us any dominion or authority over another elected body. I think if somebody wants to challenge that, [they can] file something as an individual, but that would be the exact same as the school board doing this to one of us. For us to even contemplate putting that on our agenda is just government overreach from this board.”
Mayor Ray Knowis requested a ruling from the city attorney on whether it was appropriate for the board to make a ruling regarding the school board. Worsham requested the opportunity to research the item before providing legal consult, as he had not had the opportunity to do so prior to the meeting.
“The reason for me to bring this up is that we do have some authority over this, because if there is in fact a vacancy, it is incumbent on this board to fill that vacancy,” said Amacher. “Given the heat that I am currently under, I do think that the irony of challenging what I am trying to ask for, considering what has been brought before this board, is really preposterous. I would like to hear from Mr. Hill or have something in writing, and since nobody’s been able to get that, the next thing that I know to do is to ask for that reconciliation from this board to determine it judicially.”
Amacher’s remarks are in reference to the petition for a writ of removal filed against her by district attorney general Craig Northcott. The evidence cited in the petition claims that Amacher is not a legal resident of the city of Tullahoma and has therefore forfeited her right to serve on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The item regarding the determination of Hill’s eligibility was added to the agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting on a vote of 4 to 3, with Knowis, Berry and Alderman Robin Dunn against. After the item was added, Alderman Jerry Mathis requested elaboration on why Hill could be considered ineligible for his position.
“Well, I’m not going to say he is or isn’t eligible,” said Amacher. “That’s kind of the whole point of the declaration. It’s the same question that’s being asked of me right now. I know that his residence is in question. It is also my understanding that he had submitted a resignation, and the board refused to accept that resignation. It is also my understanding that his house is going up for sale. Maybe [Hill and his family] have every intention to return, and if so, they should state that; but, I do think that there’s also a question of: can you miss more than two school board meetings?”
Alderman Bobbie Wilson raised further concern about whether Hill had been attending school board meetings. As of the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Hill attended his first meeting of the school board virtually, on Nov. 15.
Absent board members may attend a regular or special meeting by electronic means if the member is absent because of work, a family emergency or the member’s military service. A board member may not participate electronically more than two times per year for absences due to work or family emergencies, according to the Tullahoma City Board of Education policy.
“In my opinion, this should not even be coming under the purview of this board,” said Knowis. “This is a school board decision to make, regarding Sid Hill. There has been no vacancy announced, and until the school board announces a vacancy, there is no vacancy. Sid Hill has been sworn in as a school board member; therefore, he is a school board member by our judge.”
Berry raised the idea that the mayor should be able to declare the motion out of order, stating that the board has no authority over the citizens who voted for Hill.
“It is insane to me that we are even talking about this,” said Berry. “Can we open up a writ to see if we can impeach the president? We have the exact same authority to do that as we’re doing right here.”
Worsham interjected that the board may be operating on rumor and supposition, rather than facts.
“I think before we take any legal action to determine anything, we need to know what the facts are,” he said. “If in fact he is a resident of this city and has not resigned, then we do not have the authority to remove him.”
Berry questioned the board’s liability in terms of slander or libel, should they pursue the proposed motion.
The motion was postponed until the city attorney is able to determine the legality of the actions, on a vote of 5 to 2, with Wilson and Amacher against.