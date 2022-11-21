2A - Amacher.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

 Caitlin Able photo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen continued their look at the election and swearing-in of Tullahoma school board member Sid Hill, as Alderman Jenna Amacher raised a motion to file a writ of certiorari to determine his eligibility to serve.

A writ of certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency, by a higher court. City attorney Stephen Worsham, who was not consulted about this proposed item, recommended that Amacher change the motion’s language to request “whatever action is appropriate in order to get that judicial determination.”