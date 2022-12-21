The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to have future study sessions livestreamed and recorded by the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA). This decision comes after a contentious study session on Dec. 5 that preceded the resignation of Alderman Robin Dunn.
Following the meeting, an audio recording of the session was circulated online, leading to more public interest in having these meetings recorded and made available for review.
Prior to a decision made at the Oct. 10 meeting, the board met twice per month, on the second and fourth Monday of each month; however, the board approved a schedule change to include a study session on the second Monday and a regular meeting on the fourth.
Any item that is on the agenda for the regular meeting is to be discussed during the preceding study session to allow for review and discussion before voting on the item at the regular meeting.
With this change, the decision was made to only stream and record the regular meetings, although study sessions were open to public attendance. At the Nov. 7 study session, Alderman Daniel Berry requested, and Alderman Jenna Amacher sponsored the item, to consider authorizing video recording of all study sessions of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. No actions can be taken at study sessions.
“I did confirm with our Tullahoma Utilities Authority that these study sessions could be shown live,” said City Administrator Jennifer Moody. “The cost per meeting is 60 dollars, which really wouldn’t be an increase. We were meeting twice a month previously, so it would just go back to showing two recordings a month again.”
No board members had any comments on the agenda item, and it was approved unanimously.