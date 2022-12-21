1A - Daniel Berry.JPG

Alderman Daniel Berry

 Caitlin Able photo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to have future study sessions livestreamed and recorded by the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA). This decision comes after a contentious study session on Dec. 5 that preceded the resignation of Alderman Robin Dunn.

Following the meeting, an audio recording of the session was circulated online, leading to more public interest in having these meetings recorded and made available for review.