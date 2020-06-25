It is official: Bonnaroo will not happen in 2020.
The music and arts festival announced Thursday that the event, which was rescheduled from its traditional June date to the third weekend of September due to COVID-19, will not take place this year.
“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”
Bonnaroo is currently scheduled to return in 2021 on its original date, June 17 through 20, at Great Stage Park in Manchester in order to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
More information on the lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date, according to the festival. All current ticket holders will receive an email with information on how to transfer their 2020 tickets to the 2021 festival dates. Refund information will also be sent to current ticket holders.
“While we can’t be together on the Farm this year, we’re going to bring the Farm to you,” the festival stated. “Keep September 24-27, 2020 on your calendars for a very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”
More details are to come from the festival. Organizers did not mention if the lineup from this year’s festival would carry over into 2021.
“Radiate positivity and take care of each other,” the festival said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.