The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is close to selling out as “the most positive place on this planet” is set to take place this week, starting from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18, at Great Stage Park in Manchester.
This year’s lineup consists of major acts including GRiZ, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, KoRn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies and so on as Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters will be headlining the festival from Friday to Sunday respectively.
Kicking off the festival Thursday will be Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger taking the stage in the evening along with other acts 070 Shake, Abraham Alexander, Briscoe, Daily Bread, Diarrhea Planet, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and more.
Friday will see Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, GRiZ, Portugal. The Man, Noah Kahan, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, AFI, Sylvan Esso, Rina Sawayama, Charley Crockett, Diesel, Knocked Loose and many others, followed by Kendrick Lamar taking to The What Stage that evening as the headliner.
Saturday’s acts will include Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Louis the Child, KoRn, J.I.D., Sheryl Crow, STS9, Sofi Tukker, Yung Gravy and Big Wild, as well as Saturday evening’s headliner ODESZA. Saturday’s lineup did see a change as Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced in May they were pulling from their set at the music festival. Bonnaroo officials announced in their place will be an extra set from GRiZ, titled “Chasing the Golden Hour” after his series of mixtapes.
Wrapping up Bonnaroo are Paramore, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Alesso, Pixies, Girl in Red, Umphrey’s McGee, Rebelution, Jacob Collier, Hippo Campus, Jauz, Franz Ferdinand, Paris Jackson, Kip Moore and more, with Foo Fighters taking The What Stage that evening to close out The Farm. Foo Fighters were originally schedule to perform at the 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival before the festival was canceled due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The Foo Fighters’ set at Bonnaroo was the second show announced for the band’s tour following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and the two tribute concerts for Hawkins held in London and Los Angeles.
This year will also see Hulu returning as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo this summer. Hulu subscribers can catch select performances exclusive to Hulu at no additional cost, along with additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks that will also be available. Sets to be featured include Portugal. The Man, Three 6 Mafia, Knocked Loose, GRiZ, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, ODESZA, Diesel, Umphrey’s McGee, Paramore, Franz Ferdinand, The Revivalists, Pixies and more.
The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will be the follow-up to the music festival’s return to The Farm in 2022 after two back-to-back cancellations.
For more information, download the official Bonnaroo app on available app stores, visit Bonnaroo.com or follow the music and arts festival’s social media pages for updates.