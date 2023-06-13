Bonnaroo arch 2023 setup
Kyle Murphy photo

The 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is close to selling out as “the most positive place on this planet” is set to take place this week, starting from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18, at Great Stage Park in Manchester.

This year’s lineup consists of major acts including GRiZ, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, KoRn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies and so on as Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters will be headlining the festival from Friday to Sunday respectively.

