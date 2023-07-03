Local law enforcement indicated that this year’s arrests were relatively low during Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival with most of the charges involving simple possession and public intoxication charges.
Arrested at Bonnaroo:
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
Sage William Dolan, of Los Cruces, N.M., Driving Under the Influence; Diamond Angela Davis, of Waxahachie, Texas, Theft of Property; Ayani Hunter Colegrove, Indianapolis, Ind., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing; Andrew Patrick Guynes, of Bella Vista, Ark. Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Schedule I Drug Violation and Schedule II Drug Violation; Spencer Robert Lipo Zovic, Milwaukee, Wis. Public Intoxication and Simple Possession; Nicholas Marino Sprague, Bluffington, S.C., Contraband in Penal Institution, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities; Xavier Adam Gonzalez, Gibsonton, Fla., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities; Cameron Ashon Walls, Riverview Fla., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia and activities; Michael Matthew Burrows, Eagleville, Public Intoxication; Alex Lee Cordell, Criminal Trespass; Sara Beth Mazur, Columbia, Penn., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing; Satish Bambhania, Long Beach, Calif., Public Intoxication; William Gage Cameron, Kansas City, Mo. Domestic Assault; Jonathan Paul Miller, Old Hickory, Tenn., Public Intoxication; Larry David Cunningham Jr., Nashville, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacture/Sale/Delivery/Possession of Meth, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia; Blaine C Zalewski, Marietta, Ga., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing; Arthur Andres Jesus O-Cervantes, Fort Campbell, Driving Under the Influence; Jami Michelle Decker, Soddy Daisy, Driving Under the Influence.
Additional arrests during the week included Trovondont Rondrquezs, of Nashville, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Mfg/Sale/Delivery/Possession of Meth, Simple Possession, Simple Possession and the Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon; Dustin Scott Fox, New Orleans, La., Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing, Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling/Possessing and Contraband in a Penal Institution.
