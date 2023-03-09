Bonnaroo Welcome Back Arch
Erin Douglas photo

Coffee County agencies that provide services during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival are going to be on the hook, budgetary speaking, for overtime hours to be incurred.

According to discussions held during two committee meetings Feb. 21, involving department heads of at least three county agencies, and the county mayor, a letter was received from the festival similar in content to the one last year that informed the city that the festival would not be reimbursing the county for  those expenses.