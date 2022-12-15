The Coffee County Commission at a special-called December meeting passed a series of resolutions that will give $1,000 bonuses to county employees, give 911 an additional $114, 227 for dispatchers’ raises and will pay $16,230 for an additional part-time animal control officer.
Each of these items emerged with approval from the Budget and Finance committee, with only the bonuses meeting resistance at the committee level. At the full legislative body level, approval came with only a brief discussion and was passed by a wide margin.
The county bonuses, which will go to part-time ($500) and full-time employees ($1,000) who have been with the county for at least six months, will use the remainder of the leftover ARP COVID relief money.
At Budget and Finance, some opposition was offered concerning the use of ARP funds for the employees. Commissioners Dennis Hunt and Joey Hobbs felt that the bonuses should have been $1,500 for full-time employees with the extra money coming from the county’s general fund.
At Thursday’s special-called meeting, Commissioner Rose Ann Smith Carden Smith cast the sole no vote on the bonuses (She also offered the single no vote to the animal control position).
“I voted no for spending the remaining balance of the ARP funds on a $1000 "Bonus" for Coffee County Employees, (a) $362,115 … expenditure,” because the ARP money appropriations were not specific to just state and county workers,” Smith said after the meeting.
“White I am pro employee all the way, not one county employee lost their job or got laid off during the COVID pandemic. The ARP money appropriations were not specific to just state and county workers. We could have used this money to help the many private businesses that were much more affected than the county employees by having to close, lay off people and lose money because of the pandemic shut down. No one has even addressed the fallout to private businesses in Coffee County in this process. Is this fair to the citizens of Coffee County?”
“While I appreciate the county employees and their work, there are many county citizens who suffered a great deal more than any county employee during the shutdown,” she said. “This money should go to the many infrastructure needs in our county before giving bonuses to employees who we paid to do their jobs without any consequences other than inconvenience during shutdown.”
She said her vote had “nothing to do with the Coffee County employees and everything to do with all the citizens of Coffee County.”
Hunt said during the meeting that while he opposed the bonuses at the committee level, he had pledged to support the resolution at the commission level.
The budget amendment for 911 dispatchers was approved along with a housekeeping memorandum of understanding that will continue to allow the Coffee County Communication Center Board to operate the emergency dispatch services in the county. According to the contract, the county pays all the costs of dispatch service and salaries, while the District, a public corporation created under state code Title 7, Chapter 86, will pay the county $78,000 for the next four fiscal years.
Included in the county’s salary funds to 911 will be an additional $114,227 which will increase starting pay for dispatchers to $18 per hour and increase staff $5 per hour.
The request for a part-time animal control officer also came with a unanimous recommendation from Budget and Finance. The position will supplement the staff of one director and one officer.
Smith said that after visiting the current facility (that the county shares with Manchester Animal Control), she feels the building too small to house three employees.
“The office quarters are almost too small for two people to work. Putting the cart before the horse came to mind. This is a work in progress. The commission is working on a plan for an improvement to this area of need. Until that is determined, hiring a part-time person seems premature in my thinking. Again, best use of taxpayer money comes to mind. First things first,” she said.
Smith is on the Heath, Welfare and Recreation Committee and heard a recent request at the November meeting from the Animal Control Director Craig Boyd for an additional employee. The committee and Budget and Finance offered positive recommendations for the request.
She suggests to all citizens of Coffee County to be in constant communication with their commissioner letting them know how you want them to vote to spend their taxpayer money.
“I welcome any comments or calls 931-205-2717 and I represent District 3,” Smith said.