The Coffee County Commission at a special-called December meeting passed a series of resolutions that will give $1,000 bonuses to county employees, give 911 an additional $114, 227 for dispatchers’ raises and will pay $16,230 for an additional part-time animal control officer.

Each of these items emerged with approval from the Budget and Finance committee, with only the bonuses meeting resistance at the committee level. At the full legislative body level, approval came with only a brief discussion and was passed by a wide margin.