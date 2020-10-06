The Downtown Lions Clubs is donating books written by a local author to students of two local elementary in memory of a former member.
The recent Downtown Lions Club meeting was a special occasion, as the club welcomed a variety of special guests including family members of club member Eddie Smith, who died earlier this year, and local author Katrina Douglas.
Douglas’s book, “Promise Song” will be donated to students at both Robert E. Lee and East Lincoln elementary schools in Smith’s memory.
Club members took time to speak about Smith and described him as an active member of the community and a good friend.
Past President David Alexander recalled how Smith always volunteered for the “Love to Read” volunteer program to read to elementary school children.
“I can tell you that the ‘Love to Read’ program is a success in this club because of Eddie Smith, and that’s saying a lot,” Alexander said.
He added that Smith would also bring the children small plants he grew in his garden so they could grow their own.
Principals of Robert E. Lee and East Lincoln Elementary schools Mary Gilbert and Scott Hargrove, respectively, were in attendance as guests and praised Smith for taking time to read to their students.
Hargrove said having Smith as a part of their school family was a blessing and had a positive impact on both students and adults.
“He was very passionate about everything that he did, and what a blessing it was to have Eddie as a part of our school’s family,” Hargrove said.
Gilbert said it meant a lot to the students when someone came by to read to them, and they got excited when someone as passionate as Smith came to read to them.
“They feel special, loved and somebody cares about them that they took time to come to the school to share a story or share enthusiasm for something,” Gilbert said.
Both Hargrove and Gilbert expressed gratitude and thanked the club for the donation.
Alexander said Smith read to all the first-graders together and they were amazed how he was able to keep all of the children’s attention.
Gilbert added Smith had a gift as someone who could walk in a room and all the children were focused on him.
“That speaks volumes; that tells you something, when someone can capture that attention and they feel that love,” Gilbert said. “We felt that he had a gift, and he was willing to share and that speaks volumes.”
According to Alexander, 300 books were ordered with the idea of giving them to the students Smith read to so they had something to remember him by.
Club member Monty Hatcher took a moment to thank Douglas for donating the books to the elementary schools. He said he learned of Douglas working on the book and mentioned it to the Lions Club leadership as a way to honor Smith’s memory.
“What a great way to honor Eddie because of his love of the children and the reading program than to present books to the students in his memory,” Hatcher said.
The copies of “Promise Song” have been autographed by Douglas and will have a decal on the inside cover that honors Smith.
Hatcher praised Smith for his faith and passion in reading that he took time to read to students as well. Hatcher talked about how Smith would tell him how some of the students came up to him when he was at the store and hugged him.
“It made his day,” Hatcher said.