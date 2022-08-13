Local author Tammy Mentzer Brown will be having a book launch at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center Saturday, Aug. 20, for her newest book, “Retrieving Love: The Subtleness of a Napkin.”

The contemporary adult romance tells the story of Julie who comes at a crossroads as she finds her daily life consumed by grief of the loss of her husband. However, through the strength in God and faith, a friend reaches out and throughout circumstances and events remind her that she is not alone.