Local author Tammy Mentzer Brown will be having a book launch at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center Saturday, Aug. 20, for her newest book, “Retrieving Love: The Subtleness of a Napkin.”
The contemporary adult romance tells the story of Julie who comes at a crossroads as she finds her daily life consumed by grief of the loss of her husband. However, through the strength in God and faith, a friend reaches out and throughout circumstances and events remind her that she is not alone.
Brown called the story an “emotional rollercoaster”
“You go from crying to laughing,” Brown said. “It deals with the loss of a loved one but it also deals with hope and joy.”
Brown said while she does not pretend to know the answers but she believes that everyone should be reminded that God is always there and He can be the strength to get through obstacles.
“[Julie] has to make a choice: is she going to stay trapped in grief or is she going to start living again?”
According to Brown, the inspiration for writing “Retrieving Love: The Subtleness of a Napkin” was witnessing so many friends being lost in life after a loved one’s passing. She added she enjoys writing and letting her characters have those tough conversations that some don’t feel like they can always have.
“I am taking my characters and allowing them experience walking that way and what that might look like and what hopes we can cling to through scripture,” she said.
To celebrate the release of the book, Brown will have a book launch event at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 – 4:30 p.m. Brown said she used to go to the art center often and after seeing some of the recent exhibits and meeting TFAC President Josh Cole, she felt having the book launch seemed like a good fit. After the event the book will be available to purchase at the art center.
“Retrieving Love: The Subtleness of a Napkin,” published by Austin Macauley Publishers, was released on Aug. 12 and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble as well as other bookstore retailers.