The public is invited to attend the rebirth of The Book Shelf at its new location on Southwest Atlantic this Tuesday.
“The theme of this event will be ‘A Book Rodeo’ featuring 120 books which were donated by an author who had them for research for her recently written book,” revealed store curator Dot Watson. “The books are on Western topics as well as Native Americans. It’s a stunning collection.
The reopening of the Book Shelf will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 at their new location at 114 SW Atlantic St. The book store moved there after they had to leave Northgate Mall due to pending construction there. Prior to that time, they had called the mall home for about five years. The city of Tullahoma was able to facilitate a new home for the non-profit business which is sponsored by the Literacy Council for which they are a fundraising arm.
The Literacy Council supports and promotes Adult Basic Education in Coffee County, helping individuals earn their high school equivalency diploma which, in turn, helps them find employment. Coffee County is one of 13 counties in the council’s region and has the highest number of graduates in the region for several years.
The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting during the event and there will be light refreshments served.