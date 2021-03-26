Warning of a growing immigration crisis that could be felt soon here in Tullahoma, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn made a trip to Arizona to see first-hand what is happening at the border, noting what she saw is cause for concern.
“They cross through our community and come to your community,” the senator recalled one law enforcement officer of a border-town say during his visit. “That makes every town a border town.”
Blackburn laid blame for the recently escalating issue on President Joe Biden, saying his policies and a pause on building the wall ordered by former President Donald Trump has emboldened cartels from south of the border.
“Cartels are big business,” Blackburn told The Tullahoma News during a Zoom conference this past week. “Fifty percent of illicit drugs in this country are coming through Arizona. I-8 and I-10 are known as fentanyl highway.”
The senator said even more than drugs, the border issue has become a humanitarian problem. “The cartels make more off of human trafficking than they do drugs,” she said. “It’s heart-breaking to think parents believe their children are going for a better life only for them to fall in with a gang or be the victim of human trafficking.”
Blackburn noted that she was told that summer always marks a surge in those trying to illegally cross the border, meaning the worst is yet to come when it comes to the growing crisis.
She did not mince words when placing blame for the problem.
“After what I saw on the ground in Arizona, it is no surprise that Gila Bend, Arizona, has declared a state of emergency," she said. "I drove past interior checkpoints closed due to a lack of manpower and saw gaping holes in a wall intended to protect innocent Americans. Joe Biden created the crisis at our southern border, and the cartels are cheering him on.”
In light of the trip, Blackburn is introducing legislation to require DNA testing for those bringing children across the border to make sure the children actually are related and not being trafficking into the country.
“After seeing the crisis firsthand, I’m reintroducing legislation to require DNA testing at the border to deter fraud and child trafficking. Adults attempting to slip across our borders under the guise of being a parent or relative to a minor must be DNA tested to prove they are related,” Blackburn said. “Drug cartels and gangs are using children to falsely present themselves as family units and seek asylum at our southern border. These unaccompanied minors are especially vulnerable to trafficking and are often forced to perform sex acts. Making DNA tests mandatory on anyone claiming a family relationship with a minor will send a powerful message that traffickers will be caught and aggressively prosecuted.”