After 25 years of service, Lakeway Publishers Inc. bid farewell to one of its long time employees.
Kathy Bosewell first started with Lakeway in 1996 where she was an ad builder. It wasn’t long before she was moved and worked in page building for four years. She spent her career climbing up the ladder where she eventually became Circulation Manager in November 2007.
As circulation manager, Boswell was responsible for the development and operation of circulation plans for all the Lakeway newspapers in south-central Tennessee including The Tullahoma News, Manchester Times, The Herald Chronicle, The Grundy County Herald, Elk Valley Times, and The Moore County News.
She revealed she is hanging up her newspaper hat to be with her family, especially her stepfather.
“A year ago, my stepdad lost his wife. He’s not in the best of health now and he’s in Missouri,” Boswell said. “If at anytime I get that phone call, I need to be able to pack up and go.”
While she will be retiring from the newspaper business, Boswell said she loved her job and never considered it work, echoing the old saying of ‘if person enjoys what they do then they don’t work a day in their life.’
“That’s how I felt about this job,” Boswell said.
During her tenure, Boswell has partaken in several activities that she looks back on proudly. One of them was meeting with current Advertising Manager Joe Martin each week to come up with various ideas to get the company going. One of the ideas they bounced off each other was a poetry contest with students from Tullahoma High School. She said they went to school officials and asked them if students could submit poems for the contest. The school selected the winners, who read their poems in a gathering among their family and friends, and their poems were made into a small booklet for them to have.
“That was one of things we did that did pretty good,” Boswell said.
Another highlight for Boswell was joining Karing for Kids and serving on the committee from 1996 to 2005. She specifically was proud of the community that came together to help children who needed support.
“I was very proud of the community that would donate the money to help these children who have fallen through the cracks,” Boswell said. “That was one of things that I was proud of at the time to help them get school clothing, coats, shoes and stuff like that that their families couldn’t afford to buy for them, so the families could buy the presents they needed.”
For Boswell, the thing she is going to miss the environment of the office each day and the people she calls family. While she has seen many people come and go in her 25 year career, she will look back fondly at all the friendships she made and the lives that shaped her into who she is today.
“I’ve made a lot of friends here. After 25 years I’ve seen a lot of people come and go but everyone that has come and gone has still touched my life,” Boswell said.