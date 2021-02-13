Leading the Baker & Cole real estate team in sales, Penny Bowen has been named Realtor of the Quarter by the local firm.
Penny began her real estate career in 2007. She is a full time agent and joined Baker & Cole Properties in April 2020.
In issuing the award, Baker & Cole said Penny is very knowledgeable and stays on top of the current market conditions from day to day. She stays up to date on the latest technology and utilizes it to help market your home for sale as well as help you find the perfect home to purchase.
Penny has assisted numerous buyers and sellers and their families throughout the years with the real estate process and treated them as her own family. Many of her clients are past clients and personal referrals which are her greatest accomplishments and achievements. Providing excellent quality service is her top priority.
In addition to servicing the real estate needs of her clients, Penny is married and enjoys spending time with her husband, children and granddaughters. She also enjoys shopping at antique stores, playing the piano and traveling to new places.