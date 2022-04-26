An alleged drug dealer has been indicted on second-degree homicide charges after the drugs he reportedly sold ended up killing the man who took them.
The suspect, Dakota Allyn Bowen, 32, of Tullahoma was indicted by the Coffee County grand jury on charges of second degree murder, sale of drugs and delivery of drugs. The second degree murder count carries 15 to 60 years in prison based on the defendant’s past criminal record.
He is charged in the death of William Henry Longmire, Jr., 51, of Tullahoma who died from an overdose of methamphetamine.
His being named in the sealed indictment that was handed down by the April session of the grand jury came following an investigation by the Tullahoma Police Department, District Attorney’s office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation which began the night the victim passed away at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital from the overdose.
“Dakota Allyn Bowen unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly did kill another from the unlawful distribution of a schedule II drug, when that substance was the proximate cause of death of the user,” the indictment reads against Bowen.
Bowen is scheduled for arraignment on Friday at 9 a.m. in Coffee County Circuit Court.