State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) has been reappointed to a key leadership role as Deputy Speaker of the Tennessee Senate. The announcement was made by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally during the organizational session on the Senate floor.
“Janice Bowling is a strong, valuable member of our caucus,” McNally said. “She is an excellent legislator who works tirelessly on behalf of her constituents. I have been grateful for her advice and counsel in the last two years she has served as Deputy Speaker and look forward to her continued service in this role.”
The deputy speaker is appointed to a two-year term by the Speaker of the Senate. The deputy speaker assists the speaker in the administrative decisions of the Senate and serves as a liaison with regional and national legislative bodies.
“It is an honor to once again serve as Deputy Speaker of the Senate,” Bowling said. “I look forward to continue working with the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker Pro Tem. We will focus on passing fiscally responsible legislation that results in economic prosperity for individuals and businesses in rural and urban Tennessee, and I will continue to stand strong with the Constitutional rights of Tennesseans and conservative values.”
Bowling is the first woman to hold this position.
The position of Deputy Speaker was created in 1987 by the Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor John Shelton Wilder.
Bowling was also appointed to serve as 2nd Vice-Chair of the Government Operations Committee and as a member of Transportation and Safety and Energy and Agriculture Committees.