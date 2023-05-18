3A - TCAT money Janice Bowling.jpg

State Senator Janice Bowling

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) has announced $71 million in state funding for technical colleges in Senate District 16. The appropriated funds are part of a $56.2 billion budget passed by the General Assembly in April. Other republican priorities in the budget include efforts to strengthen families, bolster school safety, improve education, create new opportunities for economic development and modernize transportation.

“I am thrilled to announce that our district is receiving $71 million for TCAT renovations and expansions,” said Sen. Bowling. “These funds will help support our students in the district who choose to go to technical school.”

