State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-16) made a stop and talked to the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club earlier this month to discuss she’s been up to in General Assembly.
State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, introduced Bowling and talked about how before serving on the state Senate representing seven counties, including Coffee, Franklin, and Grundy Counties, she was active in the Tullahoma community as a city alderman, a past president of the Arnold Community Council, Airport Authority Planning Commission and so on.
Bricken praised the deputy speaker for her service as state senator and the many committees she serves on, which include Government Operations as second vice chair; Joint Education, Health and Agriculture; Senate Transportation and Safety; and Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“She is extremely loved, admired, she’s tenacious. When she takes on a role, just look out as she will barrel through doors and get things done.”
Bowling took the podium and thanked the Rotarians for not only letting her speak but for their continuing dedication to the club. She then discussed how to go forward better than the last three years with the new appreciation and new understanding of those God given liberties of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“We can’t guarantee your happiness but we will give you your right to pursue it,” Bowling said.
When reflecting on the last few years, Bowling said some of the concerns she heard from constituents was that government was trouncing on some personal liberties, and was critical of the lockdowns that occurred during COVID-19 pandemic. She told the Rotarians that the current state budget was set as $52.8 billion, and when it passed it increased to $53.3 billion. Bowling said the top three expenditures of the budget were education at $14 billion, TennCare at $13 billion, and social services at $8 billion. She said some of the expenditures will use some the ARP funds and expressed concerns about using funds for recurring costs.
“I’m saying this not to discourage you but to make sure you’re aware that we’re going to have to work cooperatively together over the next few years to make sure that we don’t go to $53.3 billion and then have that money pulled from our local governments.”
Bowling said during the pandemic she and other representatives communicated with each other and checked in on their communities, where she revealed some of her counties that had big box stores did well, noting in 2020 there was an eight percent increase in sales tax than projected for Tullahoma. Meanwhile, counties that did not have big box stores struggled.
She then transitioned her discussion to talk about coming back from a trip she and her husband had with their granddaughter. Bowling said her granddaughter wanted to learn more about the history of the country and wanted to visit as many states as possible. Bowling reflected on the trip and said it was blessing to see what the United States’ founding fathers fought for, and added a positive from the pandemic was families getting closer and people participating more in their communities.
“We got to, as a people, take all the positive things we can out of this horrible time we’ve been through for the last three years and wring out every bit of good,” Bowling said.
She reiterated that after the trip, she hopes her granddaughter learned so much about the United States and the freedom that is unique in the world.
Bowling then changed her focus about two issues she’s been working on during the pandemic. The first one is to remove regulatory restrictions on the expansion of broadband. She said with many people now working from home, Tullahoma is blessed with having TUA and its broadband as its growth rate grew twice as much when compared to communities without broadband. She mentioned the restriction states that those who operate their own Internet networks are prohibited to from providing access outside of its electrical footprint.
“We have people inside the city limits of Tullahoma who are still Duck River Electric customers who cannot receive [fiber broadband]. How ridiculous is that?”
She said she plans to bring the bill up again soon, but acknowledges there are plenty of lobbyists that are against it. Bowling then discussed her medical cannabis bill, which she states which is surprising to see from a Republican grandmother carrying a medical cannabis bill, but she said she spent time studying the topic carefully.
The bill, SB2477/HB2458, would allow for medical cannabis to be legalized in the state for those with qualified medical conditions while also regulating the cultivating, producing, distributing, transporting, selling, and acquiring of cannabis for medical use and research.
She talked about her previous bill where, while it did make it out of committee, was killed and a commission was created to study whether medical cannabis should be legal in the state. Bowling was critical of the commission for appointing members who were not knowledgeable of medical cannabis. Bowling talked more about some of the other laws regarding medical cannabis, and said her previous bill was so good that she was invited to Alabama last year where the Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed its medical cannabis bill into law, where Bowling said the issue was studied and used her bill as a prototype to create it.
“It was kind of bittersweet to go [to Alabama] and rejoice with them and kind of be sad that Tennessee didn’t do it,” she said.
Bowling ended her talk by saying she continuing to work on her medical cannabis bill and everything she discussed was a realization of how precious liberty is and how it must be guarded every day.