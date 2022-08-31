5A - Bowling visits Rotary.JPG

 Kyle Murphy photo

State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-16) made a stop and talked to the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club earlier this month to discuss she’s been up to in General Assembly.

State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, introduced Bowling and talked about how before serving on the state Senate representing seven counties, including Coffee, Franklin, and Grundy Counties, she was active in the Tullahoma community as a city alderman, a past president of the Arnold Community Council, Airport Authority Planning Commission and so on.