State Sen. Janice Bowling

A bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee failed in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 28 in a nearly party-line vote, but State Sen. Janice Bowling, the bill’s sponsor, isn’t giving up on the effort.

Senate Bill 1104, the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act, would have legalized medical cannabis use for patients with qualifying conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, opioid addiction, severe psoriasis and other ailments.