For the month of April, T-Town Smoothie Café will be helping children in Coffee County build their own libraries.
The Imagination Library of Coffee County (ILCC) and T-Town Smoothie Café are teaming up for the month of April for Yogurt Bowls for Books and will have a kickoff event this Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the announcement, purchase a yogurt bowl during the month of April and 10% of the cost will be donated to ILCC to help buy books for children.
ILCC board members will be there along with a life-size cutout of Dolly Parton to let patrons take photos with Dolly and their yogurt bowls.
“We are so grateful for Matt Sfirakis and the T-Town Smoothie Café team for partnering with us on this promotion for the Imagination Library of Coffee County,” said board member Erin McCullough. “Having this promotion will help us raise the money we need to make sure children in Coffee County build their very own libraries and instill a love of reading at an early age.”
ILCC will have weekly Facebook live videos every Friday in April with different ILCC board members talking about ILCC and the cause. Board members are encouraging customers to post their yogurt bowl purchase on social media with the hashtag #YogurtBowls4Books so ILCC can share some of those images on its social media pages.
ILCC co-chair Leslie Warren said the nonprofit is always excited to find ways to partner with local businesses in community and T-Town Smoothie Café offered an easy and tasty way to help out the Imagination Library.
“We look forward to seeing everyone during the month of April enjoying Yogurt Bowl 4 Books,” Warren said.
Half of ILCC’s funding for purchasing and mailing books comes from an annual state grant provided by the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation. The other 50% comes from hosting special events and fundraisers.
ILCC currently serves over 3,000 Coffee County children from birth to the age of five with a free book each month with more than 1,500 Tullahoma children currently enrolled in the Imagination Library program. By the time the children age out, they will have their own library of 50 books.
For more information, check out ILCC on their Facebook page.