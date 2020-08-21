The National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) has named Randal Braker, P.E., from Manchester to its 2020 class of Fellow members.
Fellow membership grade honors those active NSPE members who have demonstrated exemplary and decocted service to their profession, their society and their community. Since its establishment in 2000, only one percent of all NSPE members have advanced to this highest membership rank.
“Being recognized for your service to the engineering profession, your successful career, and your involvement in NSPE is a great honor and no small feat, especially when that honor is bestowed by your peers,” said Amy Barrett, P.E., F.NSPE, the chairman of the executive committee of the Council of Fellows. “We are proud of this year’s Fellows and their accomplishments and look forward to more great contributions from them in the future.”
A past president of both the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers and its Tullahoma chapter, Braker formerly represented Tennessee in the NSPE House of Delegates and currently serves on the NSPE Board of Directors. He is also an executive committee member of NSPE’s Professional Engineers Government interest group on the national level.
Particularly noteworthy, Braker has a sustained interest of more than 30 years in student mentoring. MATHCOUNTS, Engineer-for-a-Day and Engineers Day on the Hill are just a few examples of his involvement through TSPE. He is also invested in several programs within his Tullahoma chapter, including the Student Design Competition and FIRST Lego League Robot Challenge.
Braker also extends his volunteerism to other professional organizations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Membrane Technology Association and American Water Works Association.
He also has appointments to regulatory bodies by two former governors of Tennessee to add to his milestones, including the Tennessee Water and Wastewater Operator Certification Board and the Tennessee Water Supply Policy Council.
Closer to home, Braker has been active in youth basketball league administration, Boy Scouts and Disables Sports USA through Sports, Arts & Recreation in Chattanooga. Additionally, Braker serves as a member of the Ascend Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.
Serving with Duck River Utility Commission since 1988 as general manager, Braker is responsible for all aspects of regional water authority operations, including facility improvements, process control, operations and maintenance. Much of his effort requires coordination with several Duck River agencies and eight customer utilities, municipalities and county governments to provide current and future water supply requirements for customers and wholesale contracts.
As part of his achievement, DRUC has been formally recognized for process engineering and operational excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and AWWA.