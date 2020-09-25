The Tullahoma News brought home some serious hardware Thursday, claiming four best-in-state honors on its way to earning a total of seven awards, presented by the Tennessee Press Association.
“I’m very proud of the staff and the hard work they put in this past year,” Tullahoma News Editor Duane Sherrill said after the presentation of awards via Zoom conference Thursday afternoon. “It’s great to be recognized by one’s peers on a job well done.”
The four first place awards included Best News Photograph, Best Website, Best Humor column and Public Service. The News took second for Best Business Coverage, fourth for Best Sports Photograph and fifth in Best Humor Column. The awards for 2019 were originally set to be given out in July, but COVID-19 prompted cancellation of the annual awards banquet and forced them to go online.
In the area of Best News Photograph, Sports Editor Zach Birdsong won for capturing the emotional moment THS wrestler Jane Allen hugged Coach Jenna Morris after winning her semi-final bout in the state tournament.
In the area of Best Humor Column, Sherrill won for his inaugural installment of “That New Guy,” when he talked about once being a woman (on paper). He took a fifth place honor in the same category for his column “Vote for Duane or Die” about his failed run for elected office.
In the area of Public Service, Manchester Times Managing Editor Elena Cawley won for her multi-part series entitled “When Love Turns to Terror” – detailing the horrors of domestic violence.
“We went head-to-head with some really good papers and established ourselves as one of the best papers in the state,” Sherrill noted of the unprecedented four first place awards. “And, I think next year we can do even better.”