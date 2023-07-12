Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux

Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux, 718th Test Squadron commander, speaks after assuming command of the squadron during a change of command ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., June 15. 

 Jill Pickett U.S. Air Force photo

Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux views his latest role at Arnold Air Force Base as a unique leadership opportunity that will allow him to utilize the skills he has honed throughout his Air Force career.

“It allows one to have a profound impact on the people and the mission within your area of responsibility,” he said.