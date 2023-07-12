Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux views his latest role at Arnold Air Force Base as a unique leadership opportunity that will allow him to utilize the skills he has honed throughout his Air Force career.
“It allows one to have a profound impact on the people and the mission within your area of responsibility,” he said.
Breaux assumed command of the 718th Test Squadron during a change of command ceremony June 15, 2023, at Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex.
The 718 TS conducts test and evaluation of space and missile weapon systems using an array of ground test facilities. Breaux said as 718 TS commander, he is responsible for ensuring the squadron is organized, trained and equipped to meet its mission, and that it executes it safely and with technical vigor.
Breaux has been at Arnold since June 2021 when he was assigned to serve as director of operations of the 717th Test Squadron. That squadron conducts tests on aircraft propulsion systems and missiles to prepare for flight testing and increase the knowledge base about currently-fielded engines. In his role with the 717 TS, Breaux ensured that test operations were scheduled and executed to maximize throughput and get customers test results as efficiently as possible. He said that involved balancing maintenance, facility health and shared resource management with test execution.
“Being in the 717th for two years before taking command of the 718th allowed me to familiarize myself with local processes, particularly around test operations, that I otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to get,” Breaux said.
The Louisiana native said it was fascination with flying that led him to join the Air Force, as he was told it may be his best opportunity to pilot aircraft. He was commissioned in 2007 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned his master’s in the same field from the University of Florida.
Breaux’s first assignment included warhead and fuze design engineering in the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He later served in engineering roles on multiple aircraft. Additionally, he served as an aircraft maintenance officer in the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. His assignments have also included tours at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Prior to arriving at Arnold in 2021, Breaux was a student at Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Breaux’s other education highlights include completion of the Air and Space Basic Course and Squadron Officer School, both based out of Maxwell AFB.
His awards and decorations include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.
As far as goals for his new role, Breaux said he wants to get up to speed as quickly as possible so he can serve the 718 TS to the best of his ability. He added he’s looking forward to getting started.
“Getting the privilege to command a squadron in the Air Force is a unique opportunity and a big milestone in an officer’s career,” he said.
Learning and growth in his new role will be consistent with Breaux’s experience thus far at Arnold, a stint he referred to as “educational.”
“There’s so much here to absorb, and it has quite a history to it,” he said. “As far as the local area, our family has absolutely loved it, and everyone has been incredibly welcoming. We’re happy to call it home for another couple of years.”