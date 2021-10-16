Kristin Breyette, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Tullahoma, has been appointed as the Area Women Inclusion Leader to lead the firm’s commitment to providing dedicated support and development for women and diverse Edward Jones financial advisors. Breyette will join a group of other Edward Jones financial advisors across the United States to lead this essential initiative.
The Area Women Inclusion Leader collaborates with others in the firm to attract more women and diverse financial advisors to Edward Jones and supports their professional and leadership development once here. In addition to her new duties as an Inclusion Leader, Breyette will continue to serve investors in the community.
As part of their training, Edward Jones financial advisors build their businesses by working with people in the communities where they have chosen to live. The Area Women Inclusion Leader supports the Edward Jones commitment to the success of all financial advisors and creating an environment where all associates feel valued and respected.
Edward Jones continues to grow, offering Experienced Advisors and a wide variety of professionals the opportunity to grow a successful practice serving clients and communities.
For more information on career opportunities with Edward Jones, call Kristin at 931-454-2435, or interested individuals may visit Edward Jones’ recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.