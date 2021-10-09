Edward Jones’ Kristen Breyette celebrated her one year anniversary of her firm with the community that both welcomed her and her business.
Breyette commemorated the anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony at her office at 1940 N. Jackson St. Suite 140, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Breyette previously worked at US Bank in Smyrna but knew she wanted to be a financial advisor. She said she was recruited by Edward Jones for an opportunity to serve in Tullahoma in 2019, a decision she is proud of making.
“When they recruited me out here I knew this was the firm I wanted to work with,” Breyette said, “ever since I made the jump over here it’s been the best decision I could have ever made.”
Breyette is originally from Ohio where she began her career in 2015 as a teller for Huntington National Bank before relocating to Tennessee. She said she’s always wanted to move to the state since her trip to Nashville when she was a child.
“When I came down and saw the scene I knew I wanted to be here,” Breyette said. “I met my husband down here as well so he was the catalyst to get me to move down here.”
She added her family joined her in her move and now her parents reside in Manchester while her sister lives in Murfreesboro.
Breyette described her first year in Tullahoma as amazing and praised both her clients and the community for welcoming her with open arms. She said she’s been able to grow her branch while going out into the community and meeting everyone.
“I look forward to continue to grow out here and meet as many people as I can.”
Breyette’s main areas of focus as a financial advisor includes retirement savings strategies, estate and legacy strategies, college savings, portfolio reviews and wealth strategies. She said she wanted to join a firm that would not restrict her in what she could do to help her clients whether it is retirees to new investors.
“I feel like, in this age, education is most important thing, so if I can help someone get on the path to building the retirement that they want early then I know I did a good thing,” Breyette said.
She also said she has a passion for working with military veterans, so much so she has a wall in office with photos of the people she’s worked with.
“It’s more of a tribute wall as a way to give back to this community and just let them know I appreciate everything they have done for this country,” she said.
With one year down as a firm, Breyette is excited to see how her business will grow as well as Tullahoma, as she sees potential for growth in the area.
“I know there’s a lot of young professionals in this area and there’s a lot of room for growth,” Breyette said. “So if I can get out into the community and help encourage other businesses to come out here as well that would be amazing. I think Tullahoma is such an amazing community.”
Breyette’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday through Sunday. For more call 931-454-2435.