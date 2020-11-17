The city’s human resources director was awarded for her excellence in risk management by the city’s property, workman’s compensation and liability coverage provider.
Casta Brice was awarded the Public Entity Partners 2020 Excellence in Risk Management Award by Chester Darden, who works for the organization, at the Nov. 9 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
According to Darden, Brice is an exemplary human resources professional who “maintains a very high human resource standard.”
“She has brought a new perspective on training,” Darden said at the meeting, “one that is very forward thinking and one that is also outside the box, and she does a great job with that.”
Brice was cited for her work to “ensure every employee is given the proper education and the proper tools to accomplish their task in a safe manner,” and ensuring every city employee is able to safely return home at the end of the day.
“Casta is always a professional in every situation,” Darden said. “Casta is a true leader, and she excels at keeping the city of Tullahoma headed in the right direction when it comes to risk management. She is a true servant to the employees of the city of Tullahoma. She always makes the right decision. It’s not always the popular decision but it’s always the right decision.”
Brice was also credited for having an effective risk management program, as well as many other accomplishments, including the city’s ADA Transition Plan, the slew of COVID-19 policies the city implemented at the beginning of the pandemic and the city’s health and wellness fair.
Additionally, Darden said, Brice is so accomplished at her job, she regularly flips the script on him.
“My job is to come out, provide you with the resources, educate you, encourage you, inform you of the new laws and new regulations,” he said. “But when I leave here, I am more encouraged. I’m a better person when I leave here, and it’s because of her. It’s my job to come out and supposedly make her a better person, and I can’t do that. She makes me a much better person.”
Brice said she was “extraordinarily touched” by Darden’s comments, as well as the recognition from all those who work for Public Entity Partners. She credited her success to the teams with which she works on a daily basis, from the department heads to smaller committees formed.
“You know, they certainly say that there’s a lot that you can’t do alone,” she said. “You really need to do it as part of a team, and that’s what we have here at the city.”
Brice said the ultimate goal of all the city’s department heads is to have a good working environment and good communication with their employees and safety practices and policies in place that allow for all employees to make it home safely each day.
“I do have to give my thanks to my department heads that I’ve worked with for so many years,” she said. “They, as well, have so many initiatives on their own that they do in the best interest of our employees.”
Brice also recognized the scores of current and former employees who have served on the safety and wellness committee over the years.
“They help to bring the information and give us input,” Brice said. Those employees help her and other department heads support the safety culture the city strives for, she said.
“Ultimately, it’s all of us working together,” she said. “I have been so privileged to work with her twenty-plus years, working with a wonderful team so that we have good communication and good relations with our employees, to be able to address any issues that come up and to be able to treat individuals with respect and courtesy and compassion, work through those differences and move forward as a city.”
Finally, Brice thanked her colleagues in the human resources department for working with her, as well as current and former city officials, including the current and former city administrators and current and former board members, for supporting many initiatives that her department has put in place for the benefit of the city employees.
“I am very humbled and appreciate it,” she said.