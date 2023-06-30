Casta Brice

HR Director Casta Brice

 Photo provided

After 133 days in limbo, the fate of City Human Resource Director Casta Brice finally came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen this past week with the board voting to allow Tullahoma’s interim city administrator to decide whether or not to bring her back to work.

However, as of press-time this week, interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson had “no comment” when asked what, if any, movement had been made to bring Brice back off of paid administrative leave.

