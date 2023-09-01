1A - Amacher Aug 28.png

Alderman Jenna Amacher

At the beginning of the Mon, Aug. 28 meeting, Alderman Daniel Berry made a motion to add an item to the agenda regarding Tullahoma Human Resources Director Casta Brice’s almost six-month-long paid administrative leave following her discovery of Alderman Jenna Amacher inspecting Human Resources documents being disposed of in a City Hall lockbox back on Feb. 1.

Berry attempted to make a motion that either the Interim City Administrator, Kenneth Pearson, or the Board of Mayor and Aldermen take steps to “bring resolution” to the Brice case.

City Attorney Stephen Worsham

