1-12-21 112th General Assembly Portraits

Representative Rush Bricken

Rush Bricken, current Tennessee House Representative for House District 47 which now includes Coffee and Grundy counties has announced his campaign for reelection.

“It’s been my highest honor to have served the 47th District the last four years and now I am seeking my third two-year term. The 47th District will now include all of Coffee and Grundy counties.”