Rush Bricken, current Tennessee House Representative for House District 47 which now includes Coffee and Grundy counties has announced his campaign for reelection.
“It’s been my highest honor to have served the 47th District the last four years and now I am seeking my third two-year term. The 47th District will now include all of Coffee and Grundy counties.”
Bricken is a lifelong republican, committed to conservative values which means good fiscal management, limited government, less regulations and adhering to our constitution. Bricken stated, “Tennessee’s government is currently on solid financial ground and I will continue to keep it that way. With my extensive experience in small business, banking and local government, I believe I can continue to be an effective advocate for the communities I serve.”
Bricken said he will continue to focus on four areas in the State House: limited government, good jobs, quality education, and better roads. “I will use my experience in business and finance to keep taxes low and bring more high-paying jobs to our community,” he said. Bricken is an advocate for local schools and career training. He believes good education and quality roads and highways are crucial to job growth for our area.
Bricken is currently Vice Chairman of the Commerce and Insurance Committee and is a member of the following state House Committees: Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee, Children and Family Affairs Subcommittee, Civil Justice Committee, Departments and Agencies Subcommittee, State Government Committee, and the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. Bricken has over 40 years’ experience in small business and has served on the Coffee County commission for most of two decades. He served as Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee for eight years. Bricken is a retired Certified Public Accountant and community bank executive.
A graduate from Auburn University with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Vanderbilt, Bricken has lived in Coffee County for 45 years. He is active in local charities, his church, and the Tullahoma Rotary Club. Bricken and his wife, Belinda, are the parents of four adult children.