State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, has announced the General Assembly has successfully reduced the $10 fee for charitable filings through June 30, 2023. The reduced fees will save Tennessee nonprofits an estimated $2.1 million.
The legislation extends a reduction to all fees charged under the Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Act to $10 for the 2022 fiscal year. Charitable filing fees typically range from $50 to $240.
“Tennesseans are incredibly generous, and the donations they give to non-profits across our state each year deserve to stay with those important organizations,” Bricken said. “I was proud to sponsor this legislation to reduce charitable filing fees for another year in Tennessee. By doing so, we will help ensure millions of dollars in contributions remain with non-profits that offer essential support to individuals across our state.”
Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation into law on April 14, 2022. Public Chapter Act 867 takes effect July 1, 2022.
“Tennessee non-profit organizations can better use hard-earned funds for their mission instead of filling government reserves,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I appreciate Representative Bricken working with our office to sponsor legislation that keeps Tennesseans' generous donations in the hands of charities that help many across our state every day.”
For information about the Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, visit sos.tn.gov/charities.