Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bridgestone Americas officials announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison.
Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and commitment to its U.S. labor force. Bridgestone will create 380 new jobs at its Warren County facility, increasing its existing headcount of 1,100 to more than 1,400, and bringing the total number of Bridgestone’s U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 10,000.
The 850,000-square-foot expansion is slated to begin before the end of the year, with construction expected to be substantially completed by May 2024. Once finished, the facility’s footprint will grow from 1.97 million square feet to 2.8 million square feet.
Bridgestone’s Warren County expansion will support increased capacity and accelerate the use of advanced technologies that support cleaner, safer and more efficient commercial truck and bus fleets. The $550 million investment will allow for all tires made in Morrison to be equipped with RFID (radio frequency identification) tags, which will enable more efficient asset management and optimization of fleets’ investment in tires, including retreading. The plant will also incorporate technology for digital readiness in tires, including the integration of tire-mounted sensors that support advanced, data-driven insights for more efficient fleet management.
The Warren County plant is one of Bridgestone’s most productive operations globally. The plant has a long history of outstanding performance and best practices in manufacturing, with its 70 millionth tire produced in October 2021.
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 28 economic development projects in the Upper Cumberland region, resulting in more than 2,350 job commitments and $428 million in capital investment.
“This major expansion of Bridgestone highlights the tremendous success that businesses can have in Warren County,” said Rep. Rush Bricken of Tullahoma. “An investment of this size will not only benefit our economy, but local residents who are seeking employment as well. I congratulate Bridgestone on this exciting announcement and look forward to the company’s bright future in Tennessee.”
“Bridgestone’s expansion in Morrison is a great example of Tennessee’s economic vitality and our ability to attract new investment across a broad range of industries, Governor Bill Lee said. “I am proud that Bridgestone’s talented workforce manufactures high quality products at its Warren County,
Paolo Ferrari, President and CEO of Bridgestone Americas is excited about bring more new jobs.
“With new investment and new jobs, we are moving our Warren County plant forward, driven by growing demand for our products, our commitment to investing in U.S. manufacturing and our Warren County team’s dedication to innovation, efficient and quality for our customers. We appreciate the state of Tennessee and Warren County’s committed partnership, which we celebrate today as an essential element of this plant’s continued success. Our Warren County plant team plays a vital role in supporting our company’s commitment to providing safe and sustainable mobility solutions.”
“Tennessee is a great place to do business, and we applaud all our partners who help craft economic opportunities for our region. Whether its existing business expansion or new industry recruitment, we value every dollar invested in Warren County. Certainly 380 jobs and a $550 million investment will be a game changer for sure,” said County Executive Jimmy Haley of Warren County. “This announcement is welcomed news, and I support every effort to strengthen the local economy and improve the quality of life for our workforce. It’s all about teamwork and building a better tomorrow for all our residents. We believe in Warren County. Thank you, Bridgestone.”