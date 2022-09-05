Bridgestone

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bridgestone Americas officials announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison.

Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and commitment to its U.S. labor force. Bridgestone will create 380 new jobs at its Warren County facility, increasing its existing headcount of 1,100 to more than 1,400, and bringing the total number of Bridgestone’s U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 10,000.