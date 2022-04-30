Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Fawn Briggs has been named the new Director of Little Cats Learning Academy and will step into that role this July.
“I’m so excited to be taking over as the new director of Little Cats Learning Academy,” Briggs said. “My goal is to help our academy grow so that we can provide parents with a premiere daycare in the state.”
Briggs, who has served as LCLA Interim Director, will be taking over the full-time duties for Emily Parham, who served as the director since Little Cats Learning Academy opened its doors in 2020. Parham leaves her position in excellent standing as she wishes to pursue her desire to be a teacher.
“I cannot thank Emily enough for her service to Little Cats Learning Academy. She did an excellent job in that position, including opening our daycare in the middle of a worldwide pandemic,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “We are so excited to welcome Fawn as our new director. It is clear that Fawn is dedicated and committed to every Little Cat who walks through our doors, and we believe that she is the ideal candidate for the director position and will propel this program forward into the future.”
Dr. April Norris, TCS Deputy Director of Schools, echoed Dr. Stephens’ sentiments. During the application and interview process, it was clear to Dr. Norris that Briggs would be an excellent fit for director.
“I am excited and proud to say that Fawn will be our new director for Little Cats Learning Academy,” Dr. Norris said. “Fawn has a heart for children and will do an exceptional job supporting our little cats, helping our families, and ensuring our teachers meet our little cats' varied needs. I’m delighted that she will continue to bless Little Cats Learning Academy with her love and passion. I’m thankful to have worked with Emily as we opened Little Cats Learning Academy and have had the opportunity to get to know her over the last two years. I wish her all the success in her teaching endeavors, and I can’t thank her enough for making our program so successful.”
Since opening its doors, Briggs has been an integral part of Little Cats learning, starting as a part-time infant teacher in the fall of 2020. She then moved to a full-time role this past school year before serving as interim director.
“I learned a lot when I served as interim director,” Briggs said. “It enabled me to build relationships with parents that I may not have been able to do in my teaching position. We want our families to know that their child is safe, taken care of, loved, and in good hands. One of my favorite parts of this job is watching our teachers connect with our children. It is so much fun watching our kids grow and learn at the academy. As trust has been built and fostered between our staff and our children, we have developed into an extended family. I absolutely love that feeling.”