South Jackson Performing Arts Center is inviting residents to enjoy a Shakespeare classic on the Courtyard Stage later this month.

The South Jackson Community Playhouse Theatre Series will present the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare from Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. Showtime is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the outdoor performance.

