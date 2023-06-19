South Jackson Performing Arts Center is inviting residents to enjoy a Shakespeare classic on the Courtyard Stage later this month.
The South Jackson Community Playhouse Theatre Series will present the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare from Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. Showtime is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the outdoor performance.
“We are excited to christen the Courtyard Stage at this June with this incredible Shakespeare classic,” South Jackson officials said. “Come be enchanted like never before!”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set in Athens and follows several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta, where there is a conflict among four Athenian lovers while a group of six actors are rehearsing a play to be performed before the wedding. Both groups end up in a forest occupied by fairies, who influence the humans for their own schemes.
South Jackson released the official cast announcement last month. The main cast features Michael Higdon as Puck; Nathan Lowry as Theseus; Sarah Kelly as Hippolyta; Tim Chaberlin as Oberon; Kelly Lapczynski as Titania; Jonathon Higdon as Bottom; Mark Thomasson as Demetrius; Jachlyne Dobbs as Helena; Iliana Pate as Hermia; Eli Wilson as Lysander; Faythe Dennis as Egeus; Leah Swarts as Townperson/Peter Quince/Fairy; Evelyn Champion as Townperson/Snout/Fairy; Alexia Braden as Townperson/Snug/Fairy; Connie Dodson as Townperson/Fairy; Faith Duke as Townperson/Philostrate/Elf; Bread Warren as Townperson/Flute/Elf; Katie Wilson as Townperson/Starveling/Moth; Arianna Yanosfsky as Townperson/Cobweb; Leah Rees as Townperson/Pease-Blossom; Makenzye Selsor as Townperson/Mustard-Seed; Noah Champion as Townperson/Elf; and Dumpling as the Fairies’ Dog.
Emily Seal will serve as the director for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with Connie Dodsom as the assistant director and Jeanna Wing as producer.
For more information about tickets, go to southjackson.org or call the box office at 931-455-5321. South Jackson Performing Arts Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.