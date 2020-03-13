Sentences were handed down Monday and Tuesday by Judge Jere Ledsinger in General Sessions Court. Actions included:
Aaron Wade Curtis was directed to serve 43 days for criminal trespass and probation violation.
Corey Alexander Hannon was ordered to serve 15 days of an 11-month, 29-day probationary sentence for unlawful weapon possession and resisting arrest.
Anthony Paul Atkins was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Justin Kelly Brown was bound to the grand jury for meth possession, simple possession, theft, unlawful weapon possession and tampering with evidence.
Miranda Shantel Bumpus was ordered to serve 30 days of a six month sentence and must pay $100 plus costs for two counts of driving with a revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Brandon Adam Laidler was ordered to serve 118 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $1,100 plus costs for DUI.
Michaela Morgan Mason was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 for possession of Schedule VI drugs.
Alexander Joseph Mitten was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for two counts of failure to appear in court.
Matthew Channing Shelton was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Andrew Raymundo Vazquez was ordered to serve 48 hours of a six month sentence for resisting arrest.
Lindsey Danielle Gifford was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession and public intoxication.
Dustin Lee Hopper was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI.
Robert Austin Paulk was ordered to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Richard Anthony Baker was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for theft.
Darren Lynn Harmon was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Jay R. Nickel was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and driving with a revoked license.
Lamaria Leon Turner was directed to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and simple possession.
Taylor Nicole Wilson was given a six month sentence for driving with a revoked license.
Cathy Mae Bennett was given a six month sentence for shoplifting.
Scott Allen Hammond was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
Debra Coppinger Rigney was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and speeding.
Johnny Eugene Stephens was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Peyton Nicholas Garrett was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence for assault.
John Perry was directed to serve 90 days of an 11-29 sentence for simple possession and unlawful possession of weapon.
James Glenn Gannon was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Madeline Taylor was ordered to serve three months for probation violation.
Isaiah Dante Gaines was bound to the grand jury for possession Schedule VI drugs, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.
Joan A. Huitzil-Lezama was bound to the grand jury for grand theft, criminal impersonation, not reporting an accident and not having a license.
Carl Paul McCallum was bound to the grand jury for DUI.
Joseph Wade was bound to the grand jury for three counts of simple possession, two counts of meth possession, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, forgery and failure to appear in court.
