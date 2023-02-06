Bruce Campbell, best known for his portrayal as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise and the star of many low budget films like Army of Darkness and Maniac Cop, is coming to Grundy County. Campbell brings a 2-in-1 event with a Last Fan Standing game show and Evil Dead 2 movie screening to The Caverns on April 7.
This below-the-surface evening will begin with Last Fan Standing, a trivia contest hosted by Bruce. As the only interactive game show created exclusively for fans of pop culture, Last Fan Standing tests what Bruce’s legions of fans really care about: Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Superheroes, and Gaming. Everyone in the audience gets to play. Fans answering the most questions correct in the fastest amount of time will come up on stage with Bruce for the Final Face-Off, and one player will be crowned Last Fan Standing!
After a short intermission, Bruce will introduce Evil Dead 2 and take questions before the movie screening. It’s a lively half hour of anecdotes, insults, and random cash giveaways.
BRUCE-O-RAMA guests can purchase a VIP ticket for $125, which includes a top tier seat, a photo opportunity with Bruce and a signed poster. Standard reserved seats are $59.50.
For guests who want to stay the night in the area, there’s options to add lodging at Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse Lodge with shuttle transportation or a camping pass for The Caverns’ beautiful on-site campground when purchasing tickets.