191212-F-KN521-0002

Col. Kurt Bruggeman

 Photo provided

Col. Kurt Bruggeman held a deep appreciation for the work going on across Arnold Engineering Development Complex before ever setting foot in any of its offices or test cells.

Prior to beginning his latest post, Bruggeman spent 16 years flying the F-15E Strike Eagle. AEDC has a long history with the F-15E. In years past, AEDC facilities have been used to evaluate the Pratt & Whitney engines serving as power plants for the F-15E and to conduct store separation testing on models of the aircraft. AEDC testing was also instrumental in the development of the F-15 Eagle from which the F-15E derived.