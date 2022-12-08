The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has approved a pay raise for 911 employees, a $1,000 county employee bonus as well as the hiring of a part-time Animal Control officer during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.
At the meeting, 911 Center Director Scott LeDuc told committee members that Coffee County’s 911 employees are leaving for more lucrative positions in neighboring counties.
“We are losing employees really quickly to surrounding counties and they are getting our employees,” he said.
LeDuc said there is a pay discrepancy of about $10,000 between what 911 employees are earning in Coffee County compared to those working in neighboring counties, but there are cases of that discrepancy reaching $15,000 for the same job they are doing in Coffee County.
“I am sorry to say but I can’t blame them for being ambitious,” LeDuc said. “That is a significant change in their pay.”
LeDuc said he believes an increase in employee pay that keeps up with inflation would allow the county to avoid a serious problem with employee retention.
Committee members unanimously approved an increase of $114,227 in funding for Coffee County 911 employees.
In other news from the meeting, the Budget and Finance Committee also approved a $1,000 net payment to county employees utilizing a portion of its remaining ARPA funds.
Committee member Joey Hobbs said during the meeting that he was in favor of a $1,500 payment, where employees would figure out their own tax obligations.
“My questions are, and I haven’t seen any of this until tonight, and I mean, how do you get everybody home with the same money?” Hobbs asked during the meeting. “I don’t understand that concept because each person’s taxes are different.”
“I still like the flat $1,500. They can pay their own stuff and that is what we give them,” Hobbs added.
Committee member Dennis Hunt said he was not in favor of using federal dollars received through the America Rescue Plan Act to pay for a county employee bonus.
“I will not vote for this,” Hunt said during the meeting. “You have seen me vote for pay raises, and I will, and I support our employees. ARPA, American Rescue Plan Act money, was sent to us for the benefit of every taxpayer in Coffee County.”
Hunt said that although it was later updated to include a wider segment of people, the original language regarding how ARPA funding could be spent made it clear it should be used for essential workers.
“The essential workers, that is what it was meant to be,” he said. “It took a subsequent ruling to actually name governmental, tribal and federal workers, because the initial did not specifically say that.”
Chairman of Budget Lynn Sebourn asked why he believes the county should be held to ARPA’s original language rather than the updated version.
“I can’t wrap my head around 60,000 people in this county, 300 and something are more important than the others and that is what we are saying,” Hunt said.
Hunt said there are county employees that have never been exposed to the same risks as others, and he believes by using the ARPA funds to give a bonus to county employees shows county government is placing a priority for those individuals over the roughly 60,000 people that call Coffee County home.
“The federal government basically decided they wanted to try to stimulate the economy and they spread money around all sorts of ways,” Sebourn said. “One of the ways they have done it is give us some and leave it to our judgement what is the best way to spend it in our county.”
“We know we have an employee morale problem, we know we have an employee pay problem,” Sebourn added. “I don’t see how that is not serving the taxpayers, to make sure we retain good employees the services they need.”
Committee members voted 4-2 in favor of allocating $278,734 for the $1,000 bonuses, with Hunt and Hobbs voting against the measure.
The committee also unanimously approved the creation of a new part-time animal control officer.
Coffee County Animal Control Director Craig Boyd that while he could utilize an additional full-time employee, a new part-time employee will be a help for Animal Control.
“Basically the reason I am asking is we are kind of drowning at Animal Control,” Boyd said during the meeting. “We are overwhelmed and on the verge of being burned out.”
Boyd said there were currently two employees, and with the addition of a second vehicle, Animal Control can now properly utilize another employee.
The part-time position was approved with an annual salary not to exceed $16,230.
The Coffee County Commission will meet in a special called meeting Thursday, Dec. 8 for final approval of these items.