At the Jan. 9 study session of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Alderman Daniel Berry initiated a discussion about the state of city roads in Tullahoma and how they might be improved.

“Our roads, for the most part, aren’t in terrible condition. Some of our roads are in terrible condition,” he emphasized. “A lot of the complaints we get feedback from are these utility cuts. I would like to see if we can get public works to review our ordinance on these utility cuts, the permitting process, the guaranteed work, just kind of that entire [package]. Most of the complaints that we get aren’t from the road itself being degraded; it’s because of the bumps where we’ve just cut out [for utilities].”