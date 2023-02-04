Back row, from left to right: Kathy Hagler, Teresa Young, Charlotte Williams, Sande Hayes, Nancy Hale, Tanya Sheeley, Dian Rayfield, Lisa Marty and Kathy Orr; front row, from left to right: Terry Tucker, Linda Goodman, Renee Keene and Martha Grantham.
Following their October fundraiser, the Bunco Babes and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Tullahoma donated nearly $6,900 to a local cancer support organization, the Multi-County Cancer Support Network (MCCSN).
The funds were raised at the Bunco Babes’ annual bunco night held at the Lakeview Country Club, where community members were encouraged to come for a night of games, a silent auction and refreshments.
The group has held these events since 2009, following the death of a member’s husband. Starting as a chance for local women to get together for a game night, the group has grown and dedicated itself to supporting local cancer survivors.
According to Renee Keene, one of the original members of the group, four of the group’s original twelve members have struggled with breast cancer, making their yearly donations a personal opportunity to help.
The MCCSN is in its 30th year of operation, providing support to cancer patients in the form of financial aid with utilities and food, medical supplies, emotional support, travel to appointments and even prosthetics, including wigs.
In recent years, the operation had to be moved to Decherd, due to a change in ownership of the building that housed MCCSN.
“We were here in Tullahoma for many years,” said Terry Tucker, president of MCCSN. “They were going to sell the building, so we had to find [a new place]. A Presbyterian church opened up their office area for our office.”
The nonprofit is now working out of an annex in the Decherd Presbyterian Church, rent-free, due to the generosity of the church staff.
“All we have to pay is our utilities, which is a blessing,” said Linda Goodman, treasurer of MCCSN. “We have very little overhead. We only have two part-time people working. We try to keep all of that low, because it’s all about them. All of the money is for them.”
MCCSN holds an annual walk-a-thon fundraiser on the second Friday in September, which is where the majority of their funds are raised. Other donations, such as those from the Bunco Babes and GFWC of Tullahoma, help maintain the nonprofit and the work they are able to do.
The organization welcomes volunteers for both daily work and on the board of directors.