Bunco Babes donation

Back row, from left to right: Kathy Hagler, Teresa Young, Charlotte Williams, Sande Hayes, Nancy Hale, Tanya Sheeley, Dian Rayfield, Lisa Marty and Kathy Orr; front row, from left to right: Terry Tucker, Linda Goodman, Renee Keene and Martha Grantham.

 Caitlin Able photo

Following their October fundraiser, the Bunco Babes and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Tullahoma donated nearly $6,900 to a local cancer support organization, the Multi-County Cancer Support Network (MCCSN).

The funds were raised at the Bunco Babes’ annual bunco night held at the Lakeview Country Club, where community members were encouraged to come for a night of games, a silent auction and refreshments.

Tags

Recommended for you