They may not have been able to raise as much as in past years, but the Bunco Babes still made a significant donation to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network to support its mission.
Members of the Bunco Babes (and GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club) gathered at Weichert Realtors Wednesday afternoon to present more than $1,800 to the cancer support organization.
According to Renee Keene, the Bunco Babes wanted to keep supporting MCCSN even without its annual Bunco challenge. Like most events last year, the annual Bunco challenge, which typically raises several thousand dollars for charity, had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Keene said her fellow Bunco Babes wanted to still do something for the Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
“We still wanted to make a donation, even though we didn’t have our Bunco night,” she told The News. “We just took up a collection and raised the money.”
Between the original Bunco Babes and members of the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club, the Multi-County Cancer Support Network was the recipient of a $1,825 check.
Additionally, Keene said, she and the Bunco Babes were planning on holding their annual Bunco night once again this year. As things get more “back to normal,” she said, the plan was to hold the Bunco night at the country club in late October. A finalized date has not yet been set.