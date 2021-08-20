Attorney Eric J. Burch has officially announced his campaign for Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District.
In his announcement released this past week, the local attorney said he is ready for the campaign to begin.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Circuit Court Judge, Part II, in the Republican primary to be held in May of 2022.
“I was raised in Manchester and graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1991. I attended college and law school at the University of Tennessee. When I graduated in 1998, I moved back home to practice law. I opened my own office in 2003 with two card tables and one computer. For the last 18 years, I have built my law practice, and I have been fortunate to work with several fine lawyers, including my partner, Will Lockhart, who was recently appointed by Governor Bill Lee to replace Craig Johnson as Circuit Court Judge, Part I.
“A vast majority of a Circuit Court Judge’s responsibilities involve presiding over serious criminal, civil and family law litigation. I think I am well-qualified to decide issues in these cases from the first day in office. I have a great deal of experience in criminal matters ranging anywhere from trespassing to first degree murder cases. I have represented over a thousand clients who were charged with criminal offenses.
“With regard to civil litigation, I have represented clients in will contests, estate disputes, and clients who were seriously injured or killed through no fault of their own. I am board certified by the State of Tennessee in Family Law Trial Advocacy, one of only ten lawyers in the State of Tennessee to hold that distinction and the only lawyer outside a major metropolitan area. In my career, I have represented over 3,000 people facing divorce or custody issues.
“I have three beautiful children, Auggie, 19; Abigail, 17, and Samuel, 10. I believe that raising children also gives a judge real world experience in deciding cases involving families. Coffee County is a special place to me. It is, and always will be, home to me. I want to give back to the community that has given me an opportunity to be educated and establish a successful business. I am ready to open a new chapter in my life, and would be honored to serve as one of your Circuit Court judges.”