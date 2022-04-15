Judicial candidate Eric Burch has claimed the crown as the high roller in the 2022 campaign year, outspending fellow Republican Bobby Carter nearly four-to-one thus far in their bid for the circuit bench.
In his campaign disclosure statements, one filed for the end of 2021 and the other filed this past week detailing his finances for the first part of 2022, Burch reported spending $55,789. His opponent Carter reported spending $15,657 during the same period. The amounts; however, are only partials, as there may be outstanding bills and obligations that will be reported on their upcoming financial disclosures, meaning they have spent more than what has been reported thus far.
While way outstretching Carter in spending, the money taken in through contributions is closer, but with Burch leading, as he has reported taking in $26,885 from 74 different contributors. Carter has reported taking in $24,752 from 49 different contributors. All contributions over $100 must be reported to the election commission during financial disclosure reports. Burch reported having seven contributions of over $1,000, while Carter had three members of the thousand-dollar club.
Burch is his own largest contributor, reporting he has sunk $50,000 of his own money into his campaign. Carter reported sinking in one-fifth of that amount into his campaign.
Money spent by the candidates has been laid out in many areas, with both sinking thousands into signs. Burch has paid $5,728 to an ad firm while Carter has hired a consulting firm, paying them $3,000 thus far. Along with spending over $10,000 on signs, Burch has also reported paying campaign workers $10,000.
The average circuit court judge in Tennessee makes $156,300 a year.
The district attorney candidates are yet to reach such heights in spending, but challenger Felicia Walkup is holding her own, as she reported spending $17,439, with $6,000 of that being on signs. Northcott, who is seeking reelection, reported spending $3,319 thus far; however, $3,000 has been added to that total for payment pending for mailers. Aside from mailers, his biggest cost has been $1,200 for printing.
Northcott has reported taking $9,406 from 14 different contributors, with two of them being over $1,000. Walkup reported taking in $23,815 from 34 different contributors plus herself. Six of her contributors gave her over $1,000. Her biggest item so far has been $6,000 for signs.
Campaign finance in the races for sheriff, circuit court clerk, road superintendent and general sessions judge will be included in the next edition of The Tullahoma News.