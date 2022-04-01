When it comes to serving the people of Coffee County from the bench, candidates for Circuit Judge Part II Bobby Carter and Eric Burch similar views on how to do the job, but both made their case at the political forum hosted by The News, Manchester Times and Bowman Media last month. The panel was moderated by Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill.
Carter said his approach to being a judge would be to “protect the average citizen,” citing his lack of corporate client representation throughout his whole career.
“I will protect you all, and I will look out for you all,” he said.
Burch cited his history as a family law attorney, highlighting the importance of being involved in the local community, as why he would be the best man for the job. He also recognized the importance of honesty and integrity.
“I am not perfect, but I think, if you ask people who know me, they will tell you that I do what I say I’m going to do, that I try to treat others with respect and treat others the way I would like to be treated, and I’m honest,” he said.
Both candidates felt the obstacles they’ve overcome in their lives would help serve them well in the judgeship, if elected.
Burch said the most difficult challenge as an attorney was how those in law school “really don’t teach you how to practice law” and how he had to learn how to represent clients on his own by doing the job.
“People have to come to you, and they expect you to work hard,” he said.
Carter said the most difficult challenge he’s overcome was a drug addiction that stemmed from a car accident a decade and a half ago. The doctor at the time, he said, prescribed him Oxycontin, and he became addicted to the pain pills.
“It’s not easy for me to say, but here I am,” he said. “I made every bad decision a lawyer [could make] and it just about ruined my career, just about ruined my life.”
Throughout the years, Carter said, he has spent a significant amount of time restoring his reputation and his family name as a recovering addict, citing his faith as the driving force. Because of his experience, he said he was “particularly interested” in leading the county’s drug courts, recovery courts and veterans courts.
“I feel like I’ve been called to use what has happened to me and what I have learned in order to try and help the people that I love and the people of this community,” he said.
When asked how he would use the judgeship to make Coffee County a better place to live, Carter said he would use the example of the “best judges” he worked before in the court room.
“The best judges that I’ve been in front of had a sense of humanity about them,” he said, noting those judges could identify what people were about and what they needed when they couldn’t. “I feel like I could use those skills to help people be better citizens.”
Carter cited his previous experience practicing in front of Judge Gerald Ewell, saying the judge never played favorites and was always consistent.
“I feel like the consistent application of the law and never playing favorites will make the court system better, will make it predictable and make it uniform,” he said, noting the American people favored having a stable justice system.
“That’s how I’m going to make my community better.”
Burch’s approach would be to execute a plan he and Judge Will Lockhart have worked on behind-the-scenes over the years through their previous law practice. Lockhart’s practice, he said, was mostly criminal, whereas Burch’s practice was more civil litigation.
“Our plan is for Will to handle the criminal docket and myself to handle the civil and family law docket, he said. “I figure it will save the citizens of Coffee County, through time saving and efficiency, a lot of money moving cases forward, and it’ll save clients’ money. Things take too long, and it’s not the fault of the judges we have now.
The candidates then addressed why they opted to run in the Republican primary.
“In my opinion, political parties should not even be an issue in local elections,” Burch said in response to a question on the subject. “I’m not going to look at litigants who come before as Republican or Democrat. Your job as a judge is really to be apolitical and to start out on a fair, even basis.”
As to why he opted to run on the Republican ticket, Burch said he believed in what the party had to offer, as opposed to the Democratic Party’s view, which he said had “swung way too left” and were “not in step with the values of Coffee County.”
While he felt none of the local races should be partisan, Burch said he had to “pick a horse and run,” and that’s what he chose to do, nor was he sorry he did it.
Carter said he has always identified with the values of the Republican Party, sharing how the first president he voted for was Ronald Reagan. He also cited the late Sen. John McCain as an example of a “good Republican.”
Similar to Burch, Carter said he would not be identifying with litigants as either Republican of Democrat, but also said the Republican Party was the party that better aligned with the values of rural Tennesseans.
The candidates next addressed any potential fundamental change they would make in the office were they elected. Carter answered first, saying the county needed some kind of judicial mentoring program.
“I think I would like to start a mentoring program for younger people that have interest in the judicial system,” he said, citing the influence “Big Jim Henry” had on him as a younger man.
Carter said the area was facing a dearth of legal talent in younger attorneys, and he felt a mentoring program could help fix that issue.
Burch agreed that a mentoring program would be beneficial, but reiterated his plan to tackle the backlog of cases piling up in the judicial system. Coffee County was a different place these days, with about 50% more people than in the late 1990s with only half the number of lawyers.
“There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to finish a criminal case in six months,” he said. “Same thing with a divorce.”
The plan to split the dockets, Burch said, would likely help speed up the pipeline of litigation from complaint to decision.
Finally, the candidates made their final case as to why voters should choose them over their opponent.
Burch went first, reiterating how he had a plan that he felt could move things along and could possibly save the county “a lot of money” if it was followed. He also highlighted the “fantastic” work being done by his former partner, saying he was “ready to take that docket and run with it.”
For himself, Burch said he was willing to hold more court dates in order to get things moving for “busy lawyers” who have “busy calendars.”
“I would offer one day every single week to hear temporary motions,” he said.
Carter argued Burch’s plan to have one judge handling a single docket was “impractical,” citing the existing circumstance and how things are not currently moving any quicker.
“You aren’t going to get a resolution of a criminal case in less than a year, and that’s right now, that’s with one judge, which is his plan right now,” he said, citing the backlog of COVID cases.
Instead, Carter said, voters should elect him because he’s had 30 years of good experience and 30 years of bad experience. Citing an old Navy phrase that “calm seas don’t make good sailors,” Carter said he’d been through “a couple of storms” and felt those storms held a purpose for him. That purpose, he said, was to preside over the drug and veterans courts, preside over criminal and civil cases and not play favorites with any potential litigants.
“This is important,” he said, pointing to his temple, “but this is more important,” thumping his hand to his heart.”
Burch countered that Carter’s desire to preside over the drug courts and veterans courts was unlikely, as both of those courts currently have judges who preside over them and are not likely to give them up. He further disagreed that one judge could not handle a whole docket on their own. He also stated he would do well to take over the seat currently held by Judge Vanessa Jackson and would serve the people of Coffee County well, as he would focus on other people rather than himself.
Carter used his closing remarks to say the position was really all about people, such as a single mother getting child support, protecting victims of abuse and more.
“Those are the kind of people who go in front of the circuit court judge, and those are the kind of people that need the skills and protection and humanity, that I feel like I have to offer,” he said.
He felt he could be a leader, a confidante and a mentor with the circuit court judge position before asking people for their votes during the May 3 primary.