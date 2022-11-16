Burgett AEDC STEM.jpeg

Julia Burgett and a “friend” pose for a photo in the “Dino Tots” exhibit at the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma. Burgett began her role as STEM coordinator for Arnold Air Force Base in mid-August. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. She is tasked with executing the existing Arnold AFB STEM and growing the program through promotion in the community.

 U.S. Air Force Bradley Hicks photo

Julia Burgett remembers racing the cheetah.

An enduring exhibit at the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma – and Burgett’s personal favorite – simulates the speeds of several animals, including the speedy squirrel, zippy rabbit, deceptively fast elephant and, of course, lightning-quick cheetah. A child can choose an animal to “race” and a series of lights along a track illuminate to represent the speed of the selected critter. It is up to the child to attempt to outrun the lights.