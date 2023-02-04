TN Lottery Logo

A burglar may have bad luck even if he has good luck after he busted into Short Stop Market and made off with thousands of dollars’-worth of lottery tickets.

The incident, which happened this past weekend, left behind damage caused by a rock that was used to smash the window of the East Carroll Street establishment. The store also suffered the loss of 576 lottery tickets which have a worth of $3,235. That, added to the cost of the window, left damages in excess of $4,000 for the nocturnal break-in.