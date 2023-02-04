A burglar may have bad luck even if he has good luck after he busted into Short Stop Market and made off with thousands of dollars’-worth of lottery tickets.
The incident, which happened this past weekend, left behind damage caused by a rock that was used to smash the window of the East Carroll Street establishment. The store also suffered the loss of 576 lottery tickets which have a worth of $3,235. That, added to the cost of the window, left damages in excess of $4,000 for the nocturnal break-in.
Surveillance video that captured the crime showed that the burglar, wearing all black, approached the store just after 2 a.m. and threw objects at a west window until it broke.
“The subject reached inside the window and took the lottery tickets that were sitting on the counter just inside the window,” the police report revealed, noting the glass break alarm at the store failed to go off despite the impact of the rock.
While making off with the numerous tickets, it remains to be seen if the burglar will try to cash in any of the ill-gotten bounty as the tickets have been reported stolen with the State Lottery Commission.
If anyone has any information, are asked to contact Detective Johnny Gore of the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 ext. 109 or at jgore@tullahomatn.gov.