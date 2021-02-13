A burglar broke into the Lutheran church on Wilson Avenue this past week, leaving behind damage and taking a big screen television.
Police say a church member discovered the forced entry on the morning of Feb. 4, three days before the burglary of Good Samaritan that was looted by an intruder. Both cases are under investigation by the Tullahoma Police Department.
In the case of Trinity Lutheran Church, someone took a window air conditioner out of a window and apparently threw it down in the church yard, damaging it. Once inside the church, the intruder or intruders took a 75-inch television. There was evidence the culprit tried to pry open a door to the church office but was unsuccessful.
While police continue looking for the burglar, members of the church say they may start spending a few nights sleeping at the church to discourage anyone else from breaking in.